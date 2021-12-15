Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in November

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

