AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
