AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.