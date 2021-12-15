Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 1,040,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 304,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

