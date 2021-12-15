AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.93

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 15165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,193 shares of company stock worth $2,044,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

