Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,885.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2,729.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

