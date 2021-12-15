Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 600,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

