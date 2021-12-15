Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Issues Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,319 shares of company stock valued at $413,224.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Alzamend Neuro worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALZN. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.