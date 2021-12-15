AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,359. The stock has a market cap of $195.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.