Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

