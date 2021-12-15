Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.63.
Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
