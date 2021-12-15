American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

