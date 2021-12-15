American Research & Management Co. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Balchem by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Balchem by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,574. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

