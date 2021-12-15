American Research & Management Co. Has $10.02 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,172. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.