American Research & Management Co. Has $159,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

GE stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

