American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

PAYX traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. 17,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.