American Research & Management Co. Takes $3.12 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,662,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,696,860 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,561. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

