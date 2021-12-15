American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.82

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 16998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Get American Well alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,614. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.