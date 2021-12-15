Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAS. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Americas Silver by 105.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 699,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.