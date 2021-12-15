Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

