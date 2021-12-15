Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $293,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

AMP opened at $292.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.