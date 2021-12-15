Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

