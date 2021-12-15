Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 206.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.87.

Shares of ADI opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

