Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,351. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 9,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

