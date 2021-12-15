Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,549. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

