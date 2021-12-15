Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report sales of $536.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,429 shares of company stock valued at $262,708. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. 14,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,166. Itron has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

