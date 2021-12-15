Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

