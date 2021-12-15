Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

