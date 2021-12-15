Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $68.42 million to $69.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 7,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,001. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $201.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.