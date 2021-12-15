Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

