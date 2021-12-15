Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 259,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,824. The company has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.