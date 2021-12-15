Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

