Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

