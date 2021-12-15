Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.