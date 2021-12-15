Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) PT at €733.83

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €733.83 ($824.53).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($674.16) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($764.04) target price on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

ASML Company Profile

