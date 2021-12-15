Analysts Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.83 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
