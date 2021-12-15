Analysts Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.83 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

