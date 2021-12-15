Analysts Set Expectations for NETSTREIT Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $846.39 million, a P/E ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.