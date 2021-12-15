Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $168.55

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GH opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

