Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $168.55

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.55.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GH opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
