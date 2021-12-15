Analysts Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Target Price at $19.83

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.