Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

12/3/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$108.00.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$109.50 to C$105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating. They now have a C$114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$109.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating. They now have a C$101.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 1,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

