Analyzing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alphabet alerts:

31.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alphabet and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.54 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.92 CEVA $100.33 million 9.74 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -327.23

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats CEVA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.