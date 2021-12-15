Analyzing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowman Consulting Group and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.46 billion 2.03 $210.68 million $7.14 20.42

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 9.26% 17.52% 8.91%

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Bowman Consulting Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment comprises of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analyt

