Analyzing LiveWorld (LVWD) and Its Competitors

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LiveWorld to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s peers have a beta of 3.31, indicating that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1206 6051 11303 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.79%. Given LiveWorld’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 10.26 LiveWorld Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 6.45

LiveWorld’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LiveWorld peers beat LiveWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

