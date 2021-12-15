Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

