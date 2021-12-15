Andrew Dennan Acquires 190,000 Shares of Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) Stock

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) insider Andrew Dennan purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,043.61).

Shares of LON:AST opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Ascent Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

