Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to 3,700.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,862.50.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

