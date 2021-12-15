Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.89.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $34,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
