Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

