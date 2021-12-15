ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $43.44

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.44, but opened at $45.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $576.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.