Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.79

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 25471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Annexon by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 671,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,639,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annexon by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Annexon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

