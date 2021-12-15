Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $609.61

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 609.61 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.92). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.80), with a volume of 6,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

