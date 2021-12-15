Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $442.00

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $442.00 and last traded at $441.78, with a volume of 16057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.94.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.10.

The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

