Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 124.3% in November

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Get Apollo Gold & Silver alerts:

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.